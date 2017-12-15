What would continuity mean for Mitch Trubisky, Dowell Loggains?

Given the chance, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains didn’t publicly pat himself on the back for Mitch Trubisky’s breakout game against the Bengals.

And he also wouldn’t say that he saw his rookie quarterback’s big day coming after months of working together.

“I was proud of him,” Loggains said matter-of-factly.

Loggains, though, did say he anticipates that Trubisky’s strong play will continue over the final three weeks of the season.

And what if it does?

What if Trubisky follows up his starring performance in Cincinnati with an even more impressive showing against the playoff-hungry Lions? And then what if he excels against the Browns and Vikings?

What would Trubisky’s late success say about Loggains? Would Loggains be worth keeping around even if coach John Fox is dismissed?

It’s an interesting scenario to consider because the value of continuity for quarterbacks should never underestimated.

General manager Ryan Pace certainly knows that coming from New Orleans, where coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees have been together since 2006.

And the entire Bears’ organization should know that after Jay Cutler had six offensive coordinators over eight seasons.

Advocates for change point to the Rams’ success. Jared Goff, the first overall pick in 2016, has excelled in his first year with new coach Sean McVay.

Still, it’s difficult to fairly judge Loggains because he’s lacked continuity at quarterback – a benefit that many of the NFL’s offensive minds had in earning their own reputations and current jobs.

McVay is one example. Quarterback Kirk Cousins started every game for him in 2015 and 2016 when he was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase? Peyton Manning started every game for him in 2013 and 2014 with the Broncos. Oft-injured Cutler made 15 starts for him in 2015 with the Bears.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan? Matt Ryan started every game during his two-year run as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. Ryan also improved considerably in his second year with Shanahan, throwing for more touchdowns (38 to 21) and yards (4,944 to 4,591) and posting a career-best 117.1 passer rating.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson? Alex Smith started every game but two over Pederson’s three years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator (2013-15).

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to be sought after by teams again this offseason. But he’s obviously benefitted from having a healthy Tom Brady in eight of nine seasons as the Patriots’ play-caller.

In 2008, the Patriots and McDaniels turned to backup Matt Cassel for 15 games after Brady tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Cassel played well, but it also was his fourth season with the Patriots.

Continuity matters for quarterbacks and their coordinators. Trubisky is Loggains’ fifth starting quarterback in two years with the Bears. He’s coached through a wide range of talents and personalities. Take a look:

Jay Cutler: Five starts, 1-4 record, 81-for-137 passing, 1,059 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, 17 sacks, 78.1 passer rating.

Cutler didn’t flourish with Loggains as he did with Gase, but he also injured his throwing thumb in the season opener against the Texans. It got worse the following week in a loss against Eagles. He then suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder in Week 11 against the Giants.

Brian Hoyer: Five starts, 1-4 record, 134-for-200 passing, 1,445 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions, four sacks, 98.0 passer rating.

Loggains arguably was at his best with Hoyer, who surpassed 300 yards passing in four consecutive starts before breaking his arm in his fifth.

The Bears were so pleased with Hoyer’s play that they considered sticking with him over Cutler when he returned.

The 49ers signed Hoyer this year, but Shanahan didn’t come close replicating Loggains’ success with him. In six starts, Hoyer completed 119 of 205 passes for 1,245 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions and a 74.1 passer rating. He was released after Jimmy Garoppolo was acquired.

Matt Barkley: Six starts, 1-5 record, 129-for-216 passing, 1,611 yards, eight touchdowns, 14 interceptions, six sacks, 68.3 passer rating.

Barkley was a challenge because he was signed to the practice squad a week before the season opener. He didn’t get second-team reps until Week 3 after Cutler was first injured.

Barkley, though, nearly won his first two games as a starter. Receivers Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson dropped potential game-winning touchdowns against the Titans in Barkley’s first start. In his second, Barkley had a career-best 97.5 passer rating in a 26-6 win against the 49ers. Barkley’s play unraveled over his final three starts.

Mike Glennon: Four starts, 1-3 record, 93-for-140 passing, 833 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, eight sacks, 76.9 passer rating.

Glennon wasn’t the quarterback the Bears hoped he’d be when given the chance to start. He didn’t play well for Loggains; he played tight and tentative after Trubisky was drafted.

But the decision to sign Glennon and then hand over the starting job reflects poorly upon the entire organization.

Mitch Trubisky: Nine starts, 3-6 record, 131-for-225 passing, 1,508 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions, 23 sacks, 80.0 passer rating.

The Bears were impressed enough with Trubisky’s growth to promote him to Glennon’s backup after the preseason. But Trubisky’s development was muddled from the beginning because of the team’s decision to not have an open quarterback competition. He didn’t start taking first-team snaps until Week 5 after Glennon was benched.

Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone’s developmental plan for Trubisky accelerated after he was named the starter. But Fox still restricted game plans and play calls with the same conservative approach he had for Glennon.

Everything changed against the downtrodden Bengals, though.

In his ninth start, Trubisky finally resembled a franchise-changing quarterback.

The only question now is: if you’re Pace, what do you do if that continues?

TWITTER MAILBAG



@MasonMDubbsWest : If Bears are picking in the draft and [North Carolina defensive end Bradley] Chubb, [Penn State running back] Saquon [Barkley] and [Alabama receiver Calvin] Ridley are there, who do you take?

A: The Bears have too many needs to focus solely on one position early in the draft. But Chubb would be my pick in this scenario. Building up front on both sides of the ball is the best way to go. Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson also could be a player to consider. As for Chubb, the Bears need a pass rusher to pair with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who still has to prove that he can stay healthy for an entire season. Some analysts are calling the Chubb the best edge rusher in this year’s class. As for offensive playmakers, immediate contributors can be found on the second day of the draft. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (37 catches, 585 yards, five touchdowns) and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (56 catches, 783 yards, four TDs) were the 62nd and 69th picks, respectively, in the 2017 draft.

@MKania04 : If [defensive coordinator Vic] Fangio ends up leaving at the end of the year, could that affect whether or not [cornerback Kyle] Fuller re-signs?

A: Good question. Fangio’s relationship with Fuller has certainly had its ups and downs. Fangio openly questioned Fuller’s willingness to return from his knee injury last season. Time spent together in the offseason improved their relationship, though. Fangio now speaks highly of Fuller whenever he’s asked about him. Still, there are concerns about Fuller’s durability, commitment and personality fit. It’s why Fuller isn’t a lock to return. He’s having his best season in a contract year. Teams are leery of such success.

EXTRA POINTS

Jackson’s right mindset

When the Bears scouted rookie safety Eddie Jackson, his ball skills, instincts and abilities as a returner stood out. But they also liked his resolve and attitude.

It started with how he overcame injuries, but also how he prepared and handled his own failures on the field at Alabama.

So his starring performance in the Bears’ 33-7 win against the Bengals didn’t surprise anyone at Halas Hall.

Jackson struggled mightily in the Bears’ ugly 31-3 loss against the Eagles. He missed tackles in the open field and had problems in coverage.

Two weeks later, Jackson forced and recovered a fumble and made an interception against the Bengals.

“His ability to bounce back from a bad play, a bad series or a sub-par game is good,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s a mature player and you expect that from him.”

Picking things off

Every week it seems as if cornerback cornerback Kyle Fuller — who leads the Bears with 16 pass breakups — drops an interception.

“He’s had, I don’t know, four or five of them that he hasn’t quite been able to finish,” Fangio said.

But Fuller isn’t the only defender dealing with the drops.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green made a nine-yard reception off a pass that hit cornerback Prince Amukamara in his chest last week. Amukamara didn’t have an interception in 14 games last season for the Jaguars.

Overall, the Bears have struggled to make interceptions over the past three seasons under Fangio .

The Bears had eight interceptions in each of the last two seasons, finishing among the league’s worst both times. The Bears have six interceptions with three games remaining this season, which is tied for 29th in the NFL.