What’s going on with White Sox top prospect Eloy Jimenez?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the White Sox blew it in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, fans turned their attention to the team’s top prospect, Eloy Jimenez, as hope for the future.

Jimenez, the third-ranked prospect in baseball, has raised eyebrows this spring, but not in a good way. In eight Cactus League games, he’s 3-for-23 (.130) with eight strikeouts and only one home run.

Jimenez shrugged off the numbers and said it’s nothing but a timing issue. He also emphasized that he didn’t alter his swing in any way this offseason.

“It’s going kind of a little bit tough with my timing but I know it’s there,” Jimenez said Sunday. “It’s just I feel a little impatient … I was like just a little bit anxious.”

Before spring training began, Jimenez proclaimed that he wanted to “be one of the best players in the league.” That expectation hasn’t changed for him.

Jimenez said his confidence hasn’t taken a blow despite his poor performance from the plate. He said he’d rather make mistakes now than in the season. As the Cactus League season has progressed, Jimenez said he gotten more comfortable in the box, though he went 0-for-3 in Saturday’s win against the Rangers.

Manager Rick Renteria isn’t concerned with Jimenez’s lack of production.

“I honestly don’t worry about the numbers myself,” Renteria said. “I’m more worried about how he’s going about it, what we see him doing, how he’s attacking pitches and how he’s going through his work routine … I’m sure it’ll start to fall into sync, everybody will see what he’s capable of doing.”

Last season, Jimenez looked ready to make his major-league debut. He dominated the minors, hitting .337/.384/.577 with 28 doubles, three triples and 22 home run while splitting time between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte.

Despite the impressive numbers and fans pleas to call him up to the majors, the Sox never pulled the trigger. General manager Rick Hahn said the 6-foot-4 outfielder needed to work on his defense.

Jimenez was disappointed he didn’t get a call-up last season. But instead of sulking about it, he took Hahn’s criticism to heart. Jimenez focused on sharpening up his defense this offseason and lost 15 pounds to improve his quickness.

It seems to be working as he’s looked and felt more agile in left field.

“I feel like I run to the ball more easy because I lose some weight,” Jimenez said. “I’ve been practice a lot with running over my head and it’s been good.”

Jimenez will make him major-league debut in 2019, it’s just a matter of when. He’s expected to start this season in the minor leagues before getting brought up in late April. By waiting until then, the Sox will have an extra year of control on Jimenez.

And when that day comes, Renteria knows Jimenez, who’s already being viewed as a candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, will be ready.

“Eloy is putting himself in a position, again getting himself ready for the season, been working very very hard both on offense and defense,” Renteria said. “Eloy is Eloy, I think a lot of people are going to be happy to see this guy in left field.”