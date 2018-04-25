When it comes to the draft, Bears GM Ryan Pace is NFL’s man of mystery

If general manager Ryan Pace sounded eerily familiar when he talked about liking eight players for the Bears’ eighth overall selection, it’s because he was.

Let’s flashback to 2015.

“If we stay at No. 7, there’s seven players we’ve identified that we feel really, really good about,” Pace said before drafting wide receiver Kevin White.

Or let’s go back to last year.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace. (Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times)

“The fact we have three names we like, we’re good,” said Pace, when holding the third overall selection.

The truth is that’s untrue. Last year, it was quarterback Mitch Trubisky or bust for Pace. In 2016, it was trade up for outside linebacker Leonard Floyd or else.

Pace’s actions always speak louder than his words. When he says he’s not into disseminating misinformation — which he did this week — that’s exactly what he’s doing. He’s throwing up a smokescreen.

When it comes to the draft, Pace is the NFL’s man of mystery, and he likes it that way. Again, look no further than last year when he traded up for Trubisky and shocked the entire NFL.

“You’re conscious of what you’re saying,” Pace said. “I think everything can be interpreted different ways.”

When the Bears traded up last year, ESPN speculated on air at the time that it could be a move made for Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. Of course, it was widely known in league circles that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio liked Thomas.

But it was a bold trade meant to secure a franchise quarterback in the eyes of Pace and some of his closest colleagues at Halas Hall, not a promising pass rusher.

“There’s more and more noise out there,” Pace said this week. “The draft’s become bigger and bigger and bigger. So, us as decision-makers, we have to block a lot of that out and focus internally on what we believe in and what we want to do … how [our scouts] view things as opposed to the information that’s out there. There is a lot of misinformation. There’s a lot of smokescreens.”

Some of that is in done in the public. At last year’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, Pace talked about the importance of having a quarterback with a winning pedigree.

“You want to see a guy who has elevated his program,” he said last year’s combine.

Pace’s words sparked connections to Deshaun Watson, who fit Pace’s descriptions the best having won a national championship for Clemson.

Some smokescreens are made in the papers and in private, when on the phone with rivals around the league.

Before last year’s draft, it was widely thought — and also reported — that the Bears wanted to trade back from No. 3. Instead, the calls Pace received helped him gauge which teams were his strongest competition for Trubisky and how desperate they were to move up to get him.

Sure enough, there are rumblings in league circles again that the Bears are very open to trading back in the draft, though the No. 8 pick keeps them in prime position to select one of the best defensive players in the draft.

Part of scouting for the draft involves analyzing the needs of other teams and considering what they might do in the draft.

Believing that Floyd was on the Giants’ radar in 2016, the Bears leapfrogged them, going from No. 11 pick to No. 9.

With the Bears taking Floyd, the Giants selected cornerback Eli Apple, who quickly became a lightning rod for criticism and controversy in New York.

Who do other teams see when they look at the Bears for the draft?

It starts with unpredictability.

The Bears have moved up in the first round in consecutive years, but also back in the second round in the same drafts.

The only position off the table for the Bears at No. 8 is quarterback. Pace said that this week. Everyone can safely assume that’s not a smokescreen.