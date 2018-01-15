Email: ‘‘Found this odd-colored possum at our back door tonight. Thought you would like to see his odd color.’’ — William Bell in Oswego

A: Bell thinks it is a leucistic, not an albino, because of the dark eyes. Odd, indeed. But in the Daily Journal, Trevor Edmonson wrote about encountering a white opossum while patrolling in December at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

LAST WORD

‘‘Outfitters ruined the very thing they rely on. I said that would happen 20 years ago. The best year for your chance to kill a B&C buck in Pike County was 1991! If you weren’t hunting then there, YOU MISSED IT!’’

— Tim Walmsley, Illinois’ noted deer-hunting gadfly, commenting on the ‘‘5 Most Overrated Whitetail Hotspots’’ on petersenshunting.com, which noted Illinois’ fabled Pike County did not have a Boone and Crockett record entered from 2013-16. Click here for the article.