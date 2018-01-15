Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
Dennis Kunka of Plainfield emailed: ‘‘Can’t sit all day at a window, yet trail cam shows outdoor life.’’ Such as this buck in snow.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
56,648
Deer harvested (through last Monday) in Illinois’ archery season. Harvest was 52,263 in the same period last year. Click here for a breakdown of the archery harvest numbers through last Monday. Archery season ended on Sunday. Final harvest numbers should come this week.
Email: ‘‘Found this odd-colored possum at our back door tonight. Thought you would like to see his odd color.’’ — William Bell in Oswego
A: Bell thinks it is a leucistic, not an albino, because of the dark eyes. Odd, indeed. But in the Daily Journal, Trevor Edmonson wrote about encountering a white opossum while patrolling in December at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
‘‘Outfitters ruined the very thing they rely on. I said that would happen 20 years ago. The best year for your chance to kill a B&C buck in Pike County was 1991! If you weren’t hunting then there, YOU MISSED IT!’’
— Tim Walmsley, Illinois’ noted deer-hunting gadfly, commenting on the ‘‘5 Most Overrated Whitetail Hotspots’’ on petersenshunting.com, which noted Illinois’ fabled Pike County did not have a Boone and Crockett record entered from 2013-16. Click here for the article.
Thursday: Tony Boshold on ice fishing, Fish Tales Fishing Club, 7 p.m., Oak Forest Community Center, fishtalesfishingclub.com.
Friday-Sunday: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, greaterchicagorvshow.com.
Jan. 19-20: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net.
Feb. 6, 8, 13, 15: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, Class No. 171012-01.
Thursday: North zone Canada goose hunting ends
