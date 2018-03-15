White Sox’ Abreu close, but not quite ready for prime time

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A show of hands in the White Sox clubhouse would reveal that many players, if not most, are ready for the season to begin.

Not so for first baseman Jose Abreu, who is glad he has another 10 days left to find his groove at the plate. Abreu said he is close.

“At the plate I am trying to get into my rhythm,’’ Abreu said through translator Billy Russo Thursday. “I’m not quite there yet, but there is a week [plus] to go. I’m getting to that point, but I’m not quite as comfortable as I want to feel.’’

Abreu, the Sox’ top hitter, slugger and 2014 All-Star who ranks second in the American League since his first season in 2014 in total bases (1,266), has been a model of consistency with a .301 career average to go with 36, 30, 25 and 33 homers plus 100 or more RBI each season.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu fouls a pitch off during a spring training game against the Brewers March 6 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

This spring, Abreu is batting .188 with two home runs in 32 at-bats, which means little in the small sample size world of Cactus League baseball, but it might be worth noting he batted .296, .383, .508 and .296 with an average of three homers his first four springs. All it would take is two or three good games to put his spring numbers on the same track.

A stickler for hard work and repetition, Abreu says he doesn’t mind having more at-bats coming before the March 29 opener in Kansas City.

“I like the extra week,’’ Abreu said. “You know me, I’m the kind of person who likes to work.’’

Abreu said his goal when he arrived in camp was “to stay healthy and feel good physically.”

“So far I ‘ve accomplished that,” he said. “My body feels good, strong and healthy.’’

*Nicky Delmonico (left shoulder) said he hopes to play against the Cubs Friday. Delmonico took fly balls and hit Wednesday, felt good the next morning and participated in work in the field and hitting Thursday.

*Tonight’s lineup: Here’s how the Sox will line up against the Angels tonight in Tempe (8:10 p.m. CST)

Leury Garcia SS

Matt Skole 3B

Matt Davidson 1B

Casey Gillaspie DH

Ryan Cordell CF

Kevan Smith C

Jake Elmore 2B

Jacob May CF

Tito Polo RF

Lucas Giolito P