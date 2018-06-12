White Sox’ Abreu leads AL first basemen in All-Star voting

Jose Abreu was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 2014, his first year after coming to the United States from Cuba.

He has had All-Star caliber performances in each of his three full seasons since and is having another one in 2018, but the White Sox first baseman hasn’t had the honor of representing the Sox since then.

If the fans have their say, maybe Abreu will be an All-Star once again. To have them put him there would mean a lot to him, he said.

“It will be excellent because we play this game for the fans,” Abreu said Tuesday through translator Billy Russo. “To have the honor to represent them — and when they know what I’m doing — that is really big. If that happens I would be really happy.”

Jose Abreu watches as he hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning in game 1 of a doubleheader baseball game Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Minneapolis. As a makeup game from Jackie Robinson Day, all players and coaches wear 42. (AP)

The first fan balloting results were released Tuesday, and Abreu leads American League first basemen with 267,812 votes. For a Sox to lead the voting is kind of a big deal because it hasn’t happened in 22 years. The first White Sox to lead at any point in All-Star balloting process since Frank Thomas won the fan election at first base in 1996, Abreu leads Boston’s Mitch Moreland (241,889) and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera (173,174) among AL first basemen.

Abreu would be sixth Sox player to be elected by the fans as a starter, joining Thomas (1994-96), Carlton Fisk (1981-82), Richie Zisk (1977), Dick Allen (1972-74) and Luis Aparicio (1970). “It would be nice to see him there, to get the chance for the whole world to see who Jose Abreu is,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said. Making the All-Star game in Minneapolis in 2014 was a great source of pride for Abreu, and while he may downplay the possibility, those close to him will assure you he would rather go than take the days off during the All-Star break.

“You know me guys, I’m just thinking about ways to help this team win games,” he said. “To be comfortable at the plate, taking care of the at-bats, driving runs in. If [making the All-Star team] happens that is going to be good but I’m not thinking about that right now.”

When he went in 2014, Abreu brought his parents to the game, and was thrilled to meet Derek Jeter, who retired after that season.

“Those are the experiences you never forget,” he said.

“Just being there, being around great players and having the opportunity to share the field and locker room with them was very special.”

Abreu is batting .290/.350/.512 with 10 homers, 25 doubles and 38 RBI. He ranks second in the major leagues in doubles, including 20 in his last 32 game. He’s on pace to hit 63, which would tie Detroit’s Hank Greenberg (1934) and Pittsburgh’s Paul Waner (1932) for the fourth-highest total in major-league history.