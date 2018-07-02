White Sox’ Abreu leads All-Star voting in final week

CINCINNATI — With four days left in All-Star fan balloting, the White Sox’ Jose Abreu is still the leader among American League first basemen.

Abreu has garnered 1,312,221 votes, ahead of the Astros’ Yuli Gurriel (1,088,068), the Red Sox’ Mitch Moreland (907,955), the Angels’ Albert Pujols (688,594) and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers (499,603).

Abreu is the first White Sox to lead at any point in All–Star balloting process since Frank Thomas won the fan election at first base in 1996.

Abreu is batting .271/.328/.474 with 12 homers, 27 doubles and 50 RBI.

Jose Abreu (79) scores in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP)

Fans can #VoteAbreu online up to five (5) times in any 24-hour period, with a maximum of 35 votes. Ballots are available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 team sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.

The voting period ends on Thursday at 10:59 p.m. CST. The All–Star Game is July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.