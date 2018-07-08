White Sox’ Abreu slumping toward All-Star honor

HOUSTON – Jose Abreu will more than likely represent the White Sox at the All-Star Game, and nicer yet, as a starter voted in by the fans.

If Abreu held on to his wire-to-wire lead in fan balloting which ended Thursday — starters and reserves will be announced on the All-Star Game Selection Show at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN — it will be the first time the Sox have had a player voted in since Frank Thomas in 1996.

An irony is that Abreu, 31, who made it as a 27-year-old rookie in 2014, is not having his best season, and the news that he’s in will come on a day on which he had one hit in his last 19 at-bats and a .181 batting average and three homers since May 26.

The Sox rank 11th in the American League in runs per game (4.02) and were 30-59 heading into their game against the Astros Sunday, trying to avoid a four-game sweep and 2-8 road trip.

Jose Abreu celebrates with teammates after one of the White Sox' 30 wins this season. (AP Photo)

“I think he’s trying to carry a heavy load, to be honest,” manager Rick Renteria said Sunday. “As much of a professional hitter that he is, I still think he takes on a lot on his shoulders. For him, this is really a situation in which he’s trying to do a lot for many people, so he’s got a lot on his plate.”

With each passing week of the balloting as he maintained a comfortable lead over Mitch Moreland and more recently Yuli Gurriel despite a difficult month of June, Abreu became decreasingly enthused about discussing it with media. His performance is why.

Batting .259 with 12 homers, 27 doubles and 50 RBI, there is no doubt, however, that Abreu would be an All-Star one way or another as the Sox’ only representative had he not been voted in. He has been their best player in his four and a half seasons since coming from Cuba, and this year, there are no other valid candidates.

And no one commands more respect in the Sox clubhouse.

“He has the attitude a leader needs,’’ first-year Sox left-hander Luis Avilan said. “He has it all.’’

“When you’re with another team you hear things about other players, and the talk about him was that he was an excellent teammate, really nice person and really humble. When I got traded here and got to know him, I said man, ‘it’s all true.’ He’s a great mentor for the young guys because of the way he works and conducts himself in the clubhouse and on the field.

Because his English is limited, “leader by example” is linked to Abreu’s hip.

But he does have a voice that’s heard.

“He’ll speak up when it’s time,” 26-year-old center fielder Adam Engel said. “When he talks, we all listen. We’re all receptive to anything he has to say, which, even though he speaks Spanish, is something he deserves credit for. His voice isn’t necessarily loud but when you need to hear something, he speaks up.’’

Abreu will speak up in meetings, in hitters’ meetings before each series or around the batting cage.

“Those are the moments we all shut up and listen,’’ Engel said.

If he needs to get more detailed messages across, he’ll bring a translator to make sure.

“But he speaks good enough English to say what he needs to say,’’ Engel said.

“When he speaks, and it’s not often, but when he does it’s loud and clear,’’ bench coach Joe McEwing said. “Not verbally loud, but people listen.’’

McEwing has watched Abreu go about his work day and marvels. Same routine, every single day, steady as they come.

“He is the definition of what a big leaguer should be on an everyday basis,’’ McEwing said.

But more than anything, he leads by example.

“You can see he’s been banged up a lot but he never complains about it and goes about his business,’’ Engel said. “The other day he could barely walk [after fouling a pitch off his ankle] in Cincinnati and he finishes his at-bat. As a teammate, that fires you up. He sets that standard like, ‘I’m out here giving it all I got’ and he expects the same from you.’’