White Sox’ Abreu to Moncada: Be more aggressive

BOSTON – Jose Abreu says he knows what switch Yoan Moncada needs to flip.

The White Sox veteran leader, their best hitter and a mentor to his young Cuban countryman has seen Moncada’s strikeouts pile up at a rather jarring rate and for Abreu, the solution is fairly cut and dried.

“Right now I’m advising him to be more aggressive,’’ Abreu said. “Figure out the way people are attacking him. Just be more aggressive. I passed through that in 2016, too, was being a little passive at home plate. I finally figured it out. Sometimes you get — I wouldn’t say too comfortable — but passive. Then you need to figure it out.’’

Moncada went into Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, the team that signed him and traded him to the White Sox, batting .233 with eight homers and 22 RBI. His talent is obvious but he also turned 22 in May, giving pause to many who see 84 strikeouts in 241 plate appearances in a player’s first full season and declare the switch-hitter a bust.

Jose Abreu (79) is greeted by Yoan Moncada (10) after they scored against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in game one of a doubleheader on August 21, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

“It’s easy to jump ship on a guy,’’ said Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson, who isn’t jumping off the Moncada. “Everybody says he is this or he is that. It happens to a lot of players where people say, ‘Aw, he’s not this’ and he turns out to be an All-Star.

“The man can strike the ball out of the ballpark to left, center or right from both sides of the plate. He’s strong as all get out. He can run, catch and throw, he has power and can hit for average and has a good eye.’’

“Athletically gifted. It’s unreal what he can do on the field,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters the other day.

Manager Rick Renteria, sensing that Moncada might be pressing a bit in Boston, said he talked to Moncada Sunday morning. After batting sixth right-handed against tough lefty starters in the first two games of the series, Renteria led him off against right-hander Rick Porcello.

“We told him he’s just got to be himself,’’ Renteria said.

And he apparently took Abreu’s advice, swinging at Porcello’s first pitch of the game and lining it into center for a single. After Moncada was forced out at second, Abreu doubled off the wall to score Yolmer Sanchez from first to give the Sox a 1-0 lead. Moncada went after Porcello’s first pitch again in the second, grounding out. In the fourth inning, Moncada took ball one and flied out to center on the second pitch.

One way Moncada can better himself at the plate, Abreu said, is to look for good pitches to hit early in the count. In his career, Moncada has swung at the first pitch 41 times, and the results were good: A .463 average with two homers. He might want to pounce on the first pitch if it’s a get-me-over strike, Abreu suggested.

“Definitely,’’ Abreu said. “Right now pitchers are attacking him, starting with first strike and then working him with breaking balls. Then it’s tough to figure out breaking balls at this level, especially if you are too passive at the plate. So you need to be more aggressive, especially the first pitch in the count. When he figures it out then you are going to see the results.

Abreu, 31, said he’s still learning in his fifth season, so give Moncada time.

“He has the talent, and one thing I always tell him – don’t lose your confidence,’’ Abreu said. “That is the force that will drive you through it and to the success we know he can have.’’