White Sox acquire Class A pitching prospect from Rays

As a flurry of significant trades were happening before the 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline, the White Sox announced a minor deal Tuesday, acquiring Class A left-hander Hunter Schryver from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Schryver, 23, is 1-3 with a 2.40 ERA and nine saves, 59 strikeouts in 30 relief appearances and one start between Class A Bowling Green and Class A Charlotte. The Sox are assigning him to Class A Winston-Salem.

Schryver originally was selected by the Rays in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

The Sox made one significant trade before the deadline, dealing closer Joakim Soria and cash to the Brewers for left-hander Kodi Medeiros and right-hander Wilber Pérez on Thursday.

Hunter Schryver. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Trades can still be made before Aug. 31, if players involved clear waivers.