White Sox acquire first baseman Yonder Alonso

In a short-term move with potential implications for a bigger, long-term endeavor, the White Sox acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Sox are expected to give up 25-year-old minor league outfielder Alex Call in the trade, which will be announced Saturday. It’s an intriguing acquisition, because Alonso is the brother-in-law of free agent Manny Machado, whom the Sox are expected to meet with next week.

Also, the Sox already have a highly regarded first baseman in All-Star Jose Abreu, who has one year left on his contract. The trade could signal the Sox’ desire to move Abreu, who figures to earn around $16 million in arbitration, to another team but the Sox have hinted strongly they would prefer to keep Abreu.

Alonso, 31, will earn $8 million in 2019.

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso hits an RBI-single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Cleveland. Edwin Encarnacion scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD104

The Sox also signed free agent catcher James McCann to a one-year deal on Friday. General manager Rick Hahn had said acquiring a catcher was on his to-do list this offseason, but adding a first baseman like Alonso came as a surprise, considering the Sox are fond of Abreu and value his leadership.

Alonso, a left-handed bat who is better defensively than Abreu, will be under club control for 2020 with a $9 million option. After batting .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI over 145 games, his move to another club appeared imminent after the Indians traded for first baseman Carlos Santana and first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers Thursday.

Machado and Bryce Harper are the two biggest free agents on the market, and the Sox are pursuing both and have the payroll flexibility to afford at least one of them. Moving Abreu would be one way of creating even more space.

While going after Harper and Machado as major, long-term pursuits well into the nine-figure category, the Sox continue to check off their short-team needs for 2019. McCann’s one-year deal, for a reported $2.5 million, will be announced pending a physical, a source said. The Sox also traded for starting pitcher Ivan Nova Tuesday and traded for reliever Alex Colome last week.

Call batted .248/.345/.415 with 12 homers and 58 RBI between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham in 2019. He is not ranked among the Sox’ top 30 prospects.