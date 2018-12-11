White Sox acquire veteran right-hander Ivan Nova

After an uneventful opening day of the winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the White Sox added a pitcher to their rotation through a trade with the Pirates.

The White Sox on Tuesday acquired right-hand pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pirates, a source confirmed. The trade, first reported by Ken Rosenthal, is pending a review of the medical records of players involved.

Nova, 31, who has one season remaining on a $26 million deal, is owed $9.1 million in 2019. He owns a 4.26 ERA over nine seasons and made 31 and 29 starts in each of the last two seasons, pitching to a 4.14 and 4.19 ERA. He was the Pirates’ Opening Day starter in 2018.

It was not immediately known what the Sox would give up in the deal. The Pirates were likely looking to shed payroll, and the Sox will likely have to part with a lower-tiered prospect and perhaps international bonus pool dollars.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova trows against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. | Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

A veteran starting pitcher was on the top of the Sox list of immediate needs this offseason. With young starters Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and perhaps Dylan Covey in the rotation, the Sox need an innings eater to fill the void left by veteran James Shields, who is a free agent.

The Sox have room for another starter as they await the likely in-season arrivals of Minor League Pitcher of the Year Dylan Cease and top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, in 2020. and are also looking to add bullpen help and a catcher.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.