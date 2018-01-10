White Sox acquire shortstop José Rondón from Padres organization

Jose Rondon tagged Martin Maldonado out during the eighth inning of a baseball game at PETCO Park on August 2, 2016 in San Diego, California. | Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The White Sox announced Wednesday that they have acquired minor-league shortstop José Rondón from the Padres in exchange for cash considerations. The Padres previously designated Rondón for assignment on Saturday.

Rondón adds organizational depth a shortstop for the Sox, who last week traded Class AAA infielder Jake Peter in a three-team trade to acquire relief pitchers Joakim Soria and Luis Avilan.

Rondón, a native of Villa de Cura, Venezuela, combined to hit .293/.347/.442 (93-317) with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 49 RBI and 44 runs scored last season between Class AA San Antonio, Class AAA El Paso and the Arizona League Padres. He’s a career .290 hitter over his seven minor-league seasons.

Rondón played eight games in the major league in 2016. He went 3-25 (.120) with the Padres.

