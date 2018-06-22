White Sox activate Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia; Thompson DFA’d

The White Sox returned outfielder Avisaíl García and infielder/outfielder Leury García from their injury rehabilitation assignments at Class AAA on Friday, and designated outfielder Trayce Thompson for assignment.

The Sox also optioned infielder Jose Rondon to Charlotte.

Avisail Garcia went on the DL April 24 with a strained right hamstring. He batted .360 with three doubles and three home runs over seven games on his assignment with Charlotte. He was batting .233 with one homer over 18 games after an All-Star season in 2017.

Leury Garcia went on the DL with a sprained left knee on May 24.

Avisail Garcia slides acorss the plate to score a run against the Detroit Tigers during the Opening Day home game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rondon, 24, is hitting .245 with three home runs in 22 games over two stints with the Sox this season.

Thompson, 27, a second round draft choice of the Sox in 2009, batted .116 with three homers and nine RBI over 51 games with the Sox in 2018 after they traded Tyler Saladino to the Brewers and acquired him from the A’s on April 19 in exchange for cash considerations.

The Sox 40-man roster decreases to 38.

The Sox play the A’s in a doubleader Friday starting at 3:10 p.m.