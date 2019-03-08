White Sox’ Adam Engel is golden but knows he doesn’t have it made

TEMPE, Ariz. — You’re Adam Engel, and you were a Gold Glove finalist in the American League.

Your wife and parents were so happy for you, they threw a watch party for the announcement of the award.

For Engel, who became a highlight sensation for a one-week stretch last season when he leaped over the wall to take not one but three home runs away, this was a special moment in his life, even though he did not win. The honor went to Jackie Bradley Jr. But to be named as a runnerup to Mike Trout, well, that will do.

“It was an honor just to be nominated for a thing like that,” Engel said. “It was pretty cool just for me and my family. It was a fun week there.

Adam Engel celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP)

“It’s one of my goals to win a Gold Glove. It’s what I’ll go after every year.’’

To see Engel scale a wall is to admire his atheticism, and if he is not the best athlete on the White Sox, he’s in the group photo. Just Google his football YouTube videos at Loveland (Ohio) High. The kid could not be tackled.

Engel, 27, is wise enough, though, to look around the Sox clubhouse and prospect lists to know his place is far from secure. For one thing, he’s a career .207/.260/.314 hitter. Playing full time for the first time in 2018, he batted .235/.279/.336, but it might be worth noting his batting average improvement from the previous year, 69 points, was the third largest in baseball behind Mookie Betts and Ben Zobrist. Take it for what it’s worth.

His focus this spring is to use the middle of the field – his homer this spring was to right-center field and he tripled to the left-center field wall against the Angels Friday – and to utilize his speed by bunting more.

“Adam had a mix of results on the offensive side but he certainly improved form the year before,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re looking for Adam to command the situational aspects of the game. He knows that, he’s been working on his swing over the winter, trying to make more contact, put the ball in play. Here’s a guy who runs very well, so take advantage of your speed.’’

Defensively, there’s not as much to improve on.

“Defensively he’s a tremendous center fielder,’’ Renteria said.

But Engel keeps working at that aspect as well.

“You’re always trying to get better,’’ he said. “I always try to stay as sharp as I can, working on footwork to help me come up and make quicker, stronger throws. Focusing on the ball all the way into the glove, just small things.’’

Ask Engel which center fielders he looks up to and there is a pause. He compares himself to Billy Hamilton, who also plays shallow and goes back on balls well. But he likes watching Kevin Kiermaier, “one of the deepest guys who is really good at playing along the wall and coming in on balls.’’

“You can learn from a lot of guys. I love watching him along the wall, I love watching Mike Trout — he is really smart out there. He knows when to be aggressive and when to play it safe. Everybody is good at something, you just have to watch and learn.’’

Engel went 2-for-4 Friday, playing opposite Trout in a Cactus League game, and he went 2-for-4 to raise his spring average to .273.

As for those prospect looking to take Engel’s job, Engel doesn’t flinch.

“We have a lot of really good young players and a lot of them will play in the big leagues,’’ he said. “It’s part of my job to help them out even though they’re trying to take my job to be a good teammate. They’re trying to take my job but that’s everywhere. Someone trying to take your job, it doesn’t matter who you are.’’