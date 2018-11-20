White Sox add Dylan Cease to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 Draft

The White Sox added right-handers Dylan Cease and Jordan Stephens, lefty Kodi Medeiros and catcher Seby Zavala to their 40-man roster Tuesday, protecting those prospects from being taken by another club in the Rule 5 Draft next month.

Tuesday 7 p.m. is the deadline for teams to set 40-man rosters. Left-hander Ian Clarkin was claimed off waivers by the Cubs, putting the Sox 40-man at 38.

The Rule 5 Draft is on the final day (Dec. 13) of the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. Players not on 40-man rosters and approaching their fourth or fifth season in an organization can be selected by another team for $100,000. Draftees must be kept on the drafting team’s active roster all season or be offered back for $50,000.

The contracts of Cease, 22, and Medeiros, 22, were purchased from AA Birmingham; Stephens, 26, and Zavala, 25, had theirs purchased from Charlotte.

Dylan Cease works the ninth inning during the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The decision to protect Cease, the Sox’ No. 3-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline behind Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech, was a no-brainer. Medeiros and Zavala were also expected.

Cease, acquired with Jimenez in the trade with the Cubs for Jose Quintana, was named Pipeline’s minor league pitcher of the year after he went 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in 124 innings between Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham. A likely scenario for Cease in 2019 is to open the season at Charlotte and finish in Chicago.

Medeiros, acquired this past season from the Brewers in a trade for Joakim Soria, is ranked 19th among Sox prospects. Stephens is 20th and Zavala is 22nd. Righty Spencer Adams, ranked 26th, has not been added to the 40-man.