White Sox add to rotation, trade for Pirates righty Ivan Nova

LAS VEGAS — The White Sox on Tuesday acquired right-hander Ivan Nova from the Pirates for minor-league pitcher Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool money, filling an immediate need for their starting rotation.

Nova, 31, who has one season remaining on a $26 million deal, is owed $9.1 million in 2019. He owns a 4.26 ERA over nine seasons and made 31 and 29 starts in each of the last two seasons, pitching to a 4.14 and 4.19 ERA. He was the Pirates’ Opening Day starter in 2018.

The Pirates were looking to shed payroll, and a veteran starter was on the top of the Sox list of immediate needs this offseason. With young starters Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito in the rotation, the Sox needed an innings eater to fill the void left by veteran James Shields, who is a free agent.

“Iván is a quality individual who provides a veteran presence to our starting rotation and has shown the ability to consistently throw strikes,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “We’re excited what he brings to the organization both on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Ivan Nova. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

More numbers on the 6-5, 250-pound Nova: In nine major league seasons with the Yankees and Pirates, he owns a 78-64 record with a 4.26 ERA. He has topped 160 inning in each of the last three seasons, and his average of 1.75 walks per nine innings during that span ranks fifth in the majors behind Josh Tomlin (1.03), Clayton Kershaw (1.30), Mike Leake (1.66) and Bartolo Colón (1.66). Nova went six consecutive starts without a walk from September 18, 2016-April 17, 2017.

The Sox have room for another starter as they await the likely mid- or late-season arrival of Minor League Pitcher of the Year Dylan Cease in 2019 and top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, in 2020. and are also looking to add bullpen help and a catcher.

Rosario, 19, was 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 14 games (11 starts, 56 innings) last season between the White Sox entries in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League. He was signed as an international free agent out of Montecristi, Dominican Republic in 2016.

The Sox continue to pursue bigger, more long-term targets in superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, although neither is expected to sign with a team during the winter meetings, which conclude Thursday.

The Sox 40-man roster is at 38.