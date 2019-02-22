White Sox agree to terms with 27 players

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox agreed to terms on 2019 contracts with 27 players, including Reynaldo Lopez ($580,000), Yoan Moncada ($575,000) and Lucas Giolito ($573,000), the highest paid among the group.

The list:

Pitchers: Manny Bañuelos, Aaron Bummer, Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Dylan Covey, Caleb Frare, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Kodi Medeiros, Juan Minaya, José Ruiz, Jordan Stephens and Thyago Vieira.

Catcher: Seby Zavala.

Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Infielders: Yoán Moncada and José Rondón.

Outfielders: Micker Adolfo, Luis Alexander Basabe, Ryan Cordell, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Eloy Jiménez and Daniel Palka.

All players on the Sox 40-man roster are under contract for 2019.