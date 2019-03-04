White Sox, Angels play to Cactus League tie

White Sox shortstop prospect Laz Rivera (97) is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra in the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

White Sox 6, Angels 6

There’s no tying in baseball

Unless it’s spring training. Or you’re the Sox (3-6-2), who have two Cactus League ties. Trailing by four, a couple of infield prospects helped the Sox tie it up. Danny Mendick (4-for-12 this spring) lined a two-run double in the sixth and Laz Rivera, the Sox’ No. 19-ranked prospect, homered in the seventh before Matt Skole doubled and scored on a ground out.

Colome ready already

Alex Colome retired all three Angels batters he faced on fly balls and declared himself ready to roll with more than three weeks left in spring training. Both of Colome’s innings have been perfect.

“Usually I take nine or 10 outings in spring training,” Colome said, “but I’m always ready and I feel ready right now mentally and physically.”

While he hasn’t been declared the closer by manager Rick Renteria, Colome is a good bet to be the Sox saves leader.

After Colome, the Sox got a scoreless inning of relief from Nate Jones, Evan Marshall (three strikeouts), Jose Ruiz and Zach Thompson. Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and getting five ground ball outs.

This and that

No. 4 overall draft pick Nick Madrigal, 4-for-12 this spring, popped up with a runner on third and less than two outs and turned a double play, one of three by the Sox.

On deck

Padres at Sox, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, whitesox.com, Logan Allen vs. Lucas Giolito

Sox at Indians, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dylan Cease vs. Adam Plutko