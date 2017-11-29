White Sox announce 2018 spring-training schedule

Although the baseball season officially ended earlier this month, teams are already prepping for their spring training.

The White Sox announced Monday afternoon their tentative spring-training schedule.

The team is scheduled to begin its 2018 Cactus League season Feb. 23, visiting the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale in Arizona.

The White Sox first official home game will be played against the Reds on Feb. 25. All of their home games are set to begin at 1:05 p.m. AZT, except for their final Cactus League game on March 25 against the Brewers. That game will start one hour earlier at 12:05 p.m.

The White Sox will host 15 games at Camelback Ranch – Glendale. The Cubs will pay a visit to their Crosstown Rival on March 16, while the White Sox will play the Cubs in Mesa on Feb. 27 and March 10.

The White Sox will face their Class AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 26 as their final test before starting the 2018 season.

Here’s the full schedule:

CWS_Schedule_SpringTraining_18