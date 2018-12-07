White Sox announce changes to training staff

The White Sox announced changes to their major league athletic training staff, adding Mike Reinold in the new role of senior medical advisor and promoting Brian Ball to head athletic trainer, Brett Walker to physical therapist/assistant trainer and James Kruk to assistant athletic trainer.

“With Herm Schneider’s move to an emeritus status and several standout trainers already in place on our staff, we decided to take this opportunity to re-imagine the high performance aspect of our medical, training, therapy and rehabilitation programs,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Reinold, a former head trainer with the Red Sox, is a physical therapist, athletic trainer, strength coach, and owner of Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Boston.

Under the direction of noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, Reinold formerly was the facility director at Champion Sports Medicine and coordinator of rehabilitative research and clinical education at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Ala.

Herm Schneider, Brian Ball (left) and Brett Walker (right) were named 2018 MLB Athletic Training Staff of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainer Society. (PBATS photo)

Ball will begin his 19th season with the White Sox after joining the organization as assistant athletic trainer prior to the 2001 season. Walker has served as the Sox’ physical therapist the last four seasons. Kruk joined the Sox organization in 2008. He served as head trainer at Class AAA Charlotte (2018), Class AA Birmingham (2016-17), Class A Kannapolis (2014-15) and Advanced Rookie Great Falls (2009-13).

“Mike is going to be one of the architects of those programs going forward, while Brian, James and Brett have done terrific jobs in their current roles,” Hahn said. “Each deserves to assume even more responsibility as we ensure that we continue to provide the high-level of care players are accustomed to with the White Sox.”

Schneider, Ball and Walker were named 2018 MLB Athletic Training Staff of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainer Society.

“It’s very gratifying and a tremendous honor that our staff has been recognized by our peers for providing outstanding quality treatment to Chicago White Sox players,” Schneider said. “Our entire athletic training and medical staffs take a great deal of pride in giving the best possible care for everyone who wears a White Sox uniform.”