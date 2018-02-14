White Sox announce deal with WGN Radio to broadcast games

The White Sox finally found a home to broadcast their games after their six-year deal (from 2016 through 2021) with WLS 890-AM fell through.

The Sox announced Wednesday that WGN 720-AM will be the team’s flagship radio station.

The news comes just weeks after vice president of marketing Brooks Boyer said the Sox had started looking for a new station and that they were “moving quickly to get something done.”

“What an honor it is to join the White Sox family,” said Todd Manley, WGN Radio station manager and vice president of content. “Summer starts today on WGN Radio.”

Both the Bulls and Chicago White Sox had been airing their games on WLS 890-AM, a Cumulus Media-owned station. On Jan. 19, news came down that the Atlanta-based company, which is tied up in bankruptcy, would seek to sever their deals with the two local teams.

WSCR 670-AM, better known as 670 the Score, announced on Jan. 31 that they would be the flagship station for the Bulls.

WGN Radio will broadcast the Sox’s first game of the 2018 Cactus League season on Feb. 23 at 2:05 p.m.

The Sox plan to keep their radio booth team, which is former Sox pitcher turned play-by-play commentator Ed Farmer and ex-outfielder Darrin Jackson to be an analyst. The on-air duo will start their 10th season together.