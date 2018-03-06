White Sox announce first roster moves of camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox announced eight roster moves Tuesday:

Optioned outfielder Charlie Tilson and right-hander Thyago Vieira to Class AAA Charlotte and right-hander José Ruiz to Class A Winston-Salem;

Reassigned infielder Jake Burger, right-hander Dylan Covey, catcher Alfredo González, left-hander Jordan Guerrero and right-hander Michael Ynoa to minor-league camp.

Tilson, acquired in a trade for left-hander Zach Duke in 2016, has battled injuries since joining the organization, and while appearing to be healthy this spring, was never considered a candidate to win the open opening day center fielder’s job, needing more reps in the minor leagues after missing the entire 2017 season with foot and ankle injuries. He was 3-for-18 with no walks and three strikeouts in Cactus League games.

Dylan Covey delivers during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

Covey, 26, was kept on the Sox roster all of last season after being taken from the Athletics in the Rule 5 draft. It was apparent he needed more minor league season as he struggled through 12 starts and 70 innings, posting an 0-7 record with a 7.71 ERA.

Vieira, who possesses a 100-mph fastball, was acquired in a trade with the Mariners in November for international bonus pool money. But he struggled in two spring appearances, recording three outs and allowed four runs on four hits and three runs while striking out one.

Burger, the organization’s first-round draft choice in 2017, suffered a ruptured left Achilles in a game against the Athletics on Feb. 26 and is out for the season.