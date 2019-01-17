White Sox announce spring training broadcast schedule

The White Sox will televise six Cactus League games from Arizona and 11 additional webcasts on whitesox.com, the team announced along with NBC Sports Chicago, WGN-TV and WGN Radio AM 720 Thursday.

Eleven spring training games will be aired on the team’s flagship radio station, AM 720, and NBC Sports Chicago will also provide a live stream of its Sox spring training telecasts to authenticated subscribers via the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app and at NBCSportsChicago.com.

Eleven spring games on the team’s web site will be free to all fans. The first webcast is the Cactus League opener vs. the Dodgers Feb. 23 (2:05 p.m. CDT) at Camelback Ranch with Russ Langer at the microphone. Langer returns for his ninth spring as the play-by-play voice.

The first televised spring training game is on WGN-TV is March 15 when the Sox host the crosstown rival Cubs (3:05 CST). NBC Sports Chicago’s first of five scheduled spring games is March 16 vs. the Dodgers at 3:05 p.m.

Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona -- spring training home of the White Sox. (Getty Images)

Broadcasters Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will work the six TV games in their fourth spring training together. Benetti is set to begin his fourth season with the Sox, while Stone enters his 12th year with the club.

Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson return as the radio tandem. Farmer is entering his 28th season in the radio booth, while Jackson will begin his 20th year as a Sox broadcaster.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 13. The first full squad workout is Feb. 18.

Additional information regarding spring training broadcasts and tickets at CR-G can be found at whitesox.com/spring.

