White Sox announce trade for Yonder Alonso

In a short-term move with potential implications for a bigger, long-term endeavor, the White Sox acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Cleveland Indians.

The Sox gave up 24-year-old minor league outfielder Alex Call in the trade, announced Saturday. It’s an intriguing acquisition, because Alonso is the brother-in-law of free agent infielder Manny Machado, whom the Sox are expected to meet with next week.

Also, the Sox already have a highly regarded first baseman in All-Star Jose Abreu, who has one year left on his contract.

The Sox have hinted strongly they would prefer to keep Abreu, so the trade doesn’t necessarily signal a desire to move what figures to be a $16 million salary through arbitration. Alonso, 31, who will earn $8 million in 2019, could be used in a first base/designated hitter rotation with Abreu.

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso follows through with a two-run home run against the White Sox in 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

“Alonso provides a proven offensive performer from the left side of the plate and he also brings a veteran presence both on and off the field,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Yonder has a solid reputation around the league as a professional and a great teammate.”

The Sox also agreed to terms with free agent catcher James McCann on a one-year deal on Friday. Hahn had said acquiring a catcher was on his to-do list this offseason, but adding a first baseman like Alonso came as a surprise, considering the Sox’ fondness for Abreu, 31, and his valued leadership.

Alonso, a left-handed bat who is better defensively than Abreu, will be under club control for 2020 with a $9 million option. After batting .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI over 145 games, his move to another club appeared imminent after the Indians traded for first baseman Carlos Santana and first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers Thursday.

Machado and Bryce Harper are the two biggest free agents on the market, and the Sox are pursuing both. And with only $33 million in pre-arbitration salary commitments for next season have the payroll flexibility to afford at least one of them.

Would they commit to $50 million or more for two players for one season, the likely combined cost for Harper and Machado for one season? Moving Abreu would be one way of creating even more space. Acquiring Alonso suggests they’re leaving no stone unturned in a bid for Machado.

In the end, they may end up with neither one. So while going after Harper and Machado as long-term, nine-figure pursuits, the Sox continue to check off short-team needs for 2019. McCann’s one-year deal, for a reported $2.5 million, will be announced pending a physical, a source said. The Sox also traded for starting pitcher Ivan Nova Tuesday and traded for reliever Alex Colome last week.

Call batted .248/.345/.415 with 12 homers and 58 RBI between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham in 2019. The Sox are stacked with outfield prospects at the A and AA levels and Call, a former third-round draft pick, is not ranked among the Sox’ top 30 prospects.

Alonso, a 2017 AL All-Star, ranks among the top five AL first basemen since 2016 in hits (second, 359), RBI (second, 198), runs scored (third, 182), walks (third, 151), home runs (fourth, 58) and doubles (fifth, 71).

Alonso signed as a free agent with the Indians on January 19, 2018.