White Sox are the right color, fit Moncada says

BOSTON — When the White Sox traded Chris Sale to the Red Sox for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and two other prospects, it was on.

The Sox threw their hands up, admitting failure to win even with the luxury of a premier ace like Sale, a No. 2 in Jose Quintana as well as position players Jose Abreu and Adam Eaton, who was also traded the same week as Sale.

A year and a half later, there was Moncada, the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of the deal and now passing through his first major league season, returning to face the franchise that invested $63 million (half for Moncada’s bonus, half for an overage tax) to sign him and facing Sale, still an ace, no less.

On his shoulders, Kopech’s right shoulder and to a lesser degree perhaps outfield prospect Luis Basabe, rests much of whether the rebuild will be a success.

Yoan Moncada singles against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Of course, it’s too early to tell now. What Moncada knows now, though, is that the trade was good for him.

“At that moment I wasn’t expecting to be traded but I understood this is a business,” Moncada said through a translator Friday. “It was a surprise at the moment, but that was the best thing that could happen to me. Now I’m on a team with a bunch of guys and I feel this is my team and my family.”

Moncada said the trade was a plus for him because the Red Sox were playing him at third base and he prefers playing second, where he’s entrenched on the South Side. While the Red Sox “took care of me and treated me well” he didn’t connect with teammates in Boston like he has in Chicago.

“For me, that was a step forward in my career and my development as a baseball player,” Moncada said. “That’s why I said the trade was the best for me, and now I am around good people who care about me. It’s very special to be here on this team with [fellow Cuban Jose] Abreu and the relationship we have together from several years ago. We are very, very close friends.”

Moncada, 22, entered Friday’s game batting .242/.319/.435 with eight homers, 22 RBI and seven stolen bases. He is still looking to find the groove he was getting into before missing 10 days in early May with a hamstring issue, and struggling batting right-handed. In his career, he’s batting .203/277/.309 with two homers in 137 plate appearance against lefties.

He struck out his first two times up against Sale Friday, on three pitches his first time up. What sticks out are 81 strikeouts this season, many against lesser challenges than Sale, and they’re not piling up because he’s chasing bad pitches. Moncada’s batting eye is good, especially for a young player.

“He’s not a guy that goes out of the zone very often,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s not that. It’s recognizing certain pitches, breaking balls, and offspeed in the zone and slowing it down, being able to get to it.”

Moncada, at a young age, has had to navigate through fortune and fame. He appears to be balanced and even keeled, taking success and failure in stride even as he’s being judged every day.

“We talk about noise a lot, and that’s part of the noise, living up to the 24/7 cycle of information being provided to players,” Renteria said. “I think he’s handling it as well as anyone could. They’re like any young person living in today’s modern age of information and media awareness. They like their likes and they want to know why someone dislikes them.

“They try to handle it with a ton of grace and integrity. They learn, hopefully as quickly as possible, that there’s a perspective to keep in sight, so that they’re not consumed by all of it. Don’t not appreciate it. Handle the boos as well as you handle the applause. Keep it balanced. He comes in always wanting to do well. When he doesn’t do well he wants to know why. He wants to try and figure it out.”

(Yoan Moncada talks to media before the Sox game against the Red Sox Friday in Boston. Moncada designed the logo on his T-shirt):