White Sox, A’s rained out; doubleheader set for Friday

The White Sox scheduled game against the Oakland Athletics Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up Friday as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. CT.

The originally scheduled contest will begin at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener (but no sooner than the originally scheduled start time). Fans with tickets to Friday night’s originally scheduled game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m. and parking lots at 1:10 p.m.

Right-hander James Shields will start Game 1 Friday, with righty Lucas Giolito starting the second game.

From the White Sox: Tickets for Thursday night’s postponed game are now gift certificates. Fans can apply the value of those tickets and parking coupons for tickets to any future regular-season White Sox home game. All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office during regular business hours or by mail.

Fans with tickets for tonight’s game cannot use those specific tickets for tomorrow’s doubleheader unless they are exchanged at the box office prior to entry.

The first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark when gates open at 2:10 p.m. will receive the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) “Dump the Pump” T-Shirt for the rescheduled Free T-Shirt Thursday, presented by the Transit Agencies. T-Shirts will be distributed during the doubleheader while supplies last.

NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio AM-720 and Univision Radio WRTO AM-1200 will broadcast both games tomorrow.