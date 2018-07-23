White Sox’ Avisail Garcia scratched hours before game with illness

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two games into his return from the disabled list, White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup again Monday with an undisclosed illness.

Leury Garcia was inserted in the lineup about 2½ hours before first pitch.

With the trade deadline a week away, the late scratch caused a stir, but manager Rick Renteria confirmed the illness.

“Avi is sick; we’re going to have him checked out,” Renteria said. “He wasn’t feeling good, so I’m not going to wait. I’m going to set the lineup and let Leury get in there.”

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch in the first inning Monday night against the Angels. | Kyusung Gong/AP

Avisail Garcia went 1-for-8 in two games in Seattle, but that one hit was a home run Saturday. He has 10 homers and a .540 slugging percentage despite two stints on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

He had a hit in 15 of his last 17 games since June 23, blasting nine home runs in that stretch with a 1.110 OPS. Going back to June 23, he entered play Monday with a .781 slugging percentage, second-best in baseball.

Bullpen for Fulmer

After some struggles in the starting rotation at Class AAA Charlotte, 2015 first-round pick Carson Fulmer is seeing some time out of the bullpen. The Sox seem to like what they see after four of his five outings were scoreless.

“I think it just has to do with seeing if that is a better fit,” Renteria said. “Not that starting isn’t a fit, but we have a lot of guys coming through, and we need to start helping these guys evolve into what might be the next phase of their career with us.”

Fulmer had allowed five earned runs in three consecutive starts before the switch to the bullpen.

This and that

Eloy Jimenez was named International League batter of the week after going 12-for-28 with three home runs at Charlotte.

• Outfielder Ryan Cordell, a member of the Sox’ 40-man roster, returned from the disabled list and was assigned to Class AA Birmingham.