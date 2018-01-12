White Sox avoid arbitration with Abreu, Rodon, Leury Garcia, Avilan

Avisail Garcia (right) celebrates with Jose Abreu of the White Sox after hitting a three-run home run against the Tigers on September 14, 2017 in Detroit. (Getty Images)

The White Sox avoided arbitration on Friday with first baseman Jose Abreu and three others, but did not come to terms with right fielder Avisail Garcia and infielder Yolmer Sanchez.

Abreu agreed to a $13 million contract for 2018.

The Sox also agreed to terms with left-hander Carlos Rodon ($2.3 million), outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia ($1.175 million) and left-hander Luis Avilan ($2.45 million).

Avisail Garcia, coming off an All-Star season, filed for $6.7 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, while the Sox filed at $5.85 million. Garcia and Sanchez will go to arbitration, a process the White Sox have avoided since 2001 with Keith Foulke. Per MLBtraderumors.com, Garcia was projected to make $6.7 million in 2018, Sanchez $2.1 million.

Abreu was projected to make $17.9 million. After the 2016 season, he opted into salary arbitration for the final three years of the six-year deal he signed with the Sox as a highly sought free agent out of Cuba. He made $10.825 million in 2017.

The subject of trade rumors as the Sox proceed in their rebuild, Abreu’s $13 million price tag would seem to enhance his value on the market, although projections are not always on the money and Abreu’s particular case was not clear cut. He and Avisail Garcia, also considered a potential trade target, are both under club control for two more seasons.