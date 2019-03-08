White Sox bang out 19 hits, defeat Angels

White Sox 15, Angels 8

Thumpers

With the wind blowing out, it was a good day to lift the ball, and Yonder Alonso, Welington Castillo and Brandon Guyer did just that in Tempe, Arizona. Castillo also doubled off the wall in right center. Alonso leads the Sox with three homers this spring.

The leadoff man

Jon Jay, who has led off every game he’s played, went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .385. The Sox had 19 hits.

Mr. March

Danny Mendick, the unheralded prospect who clubbed a three-run homer and made a diving stop in the field Thursday against the Brewers, added two more hits to hike his average to .412. The day ended on a bad note when Mendick got hit by a pitch on the right wrist. The Sox said he is OK — just a bruise.

On the Ban wagon

Lefty Manny Banuelos, in the mix with Ervin Santana for a fifth-starter spot in the rotation, followed a rough outing against the Cubs with a shaky first inning, then settled in against a lineup featuring Mike Trout and Albert Pujols and finished with five strikeouts over three innings, with a run allowed on three hits. Banuelos spotted his fastball and cutter well once he settled in.

“I was able to survive or surpass those [rough] moments. I like that,” Banuelos said. “I feel very good. Comparing this outing to the last one, it was huge progress.”

No relief

Relievers Jace Fry (14.73 ERA), Aaron Bummer (14.40) and highly regarded prospect Jimmy Lambert (1.50) combined to give up seven runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Angels gone wild

Angels pitchers threw seven wild pitches, five in the Sox’ eight-run third including two by former Sox Dan Jennings.

On deck

Sox at Rangers, Surprise, 2:05 p.m., Reynaldo Lopez vs. Edinson Volquez.