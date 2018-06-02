White Sox pitcher James Shields focused on winning, not rebuilding

Right-hander James Shields doesn’t want to hear about the White Sox’ rebuild.

‘‘Frankly, I don’t really care about the rebuild right now,’’ Shields said. “I care about winning. They keep talking about rebuild, and I’m trying to win ballgames right now, period.’’

Shields was animated after the Sox’ 5-0 loss Saturday to the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field. He pitched seven-plus innings and allowed three runs, all on solo homers.

It was his fourth consecutive quality start and eighth start in a row of six innings or more. He has received one run of support or fewer in six consecutive starts.

Despite the strong track record, Shields is 1-6 and hasn’t earned a victory since Opening Day.

Manager Rick Renteria said Shields has been a stabilizing force for the Sox by eating up innings while much of the rotation has struggled.

‘‘That’s what I’ve prided myself on my whole career is going deep in the game,’’ Shields said. ‘‘I’m 36 years old, almost 37, and I’m still trying to get that 200-plus innings every year. Body feels great. Just wish we could get some more W’s. That’s the disappointing part about this whole thing right now is not being able to get W’s. I don’t like losing; I’m not a big fan of it.’’

Shields came out for the eighth but yielded a leadoff homer to Lorenzo Cain that gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead. Jace Fry took over and gave up a two-run homer to Jesus Aguilar.

Erik Kratz and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Brewers.

‘‘You know, it’s been a tough go this first couple of months of the season,’’ Shields said. ‘‘As a pitcher, you have to keep going out there and grinding and try to get the best results you can possibly get. I made a few mistakes today, and it cost me.’’

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin retired 15 of the first 18 Sox he faced. He allowed three hits and struck out five in 5⅔ innings. Reliever Josh Hader extended his scoreless streak to 14⅓ innings, and the Brewers improved to 20-0 in games he has pitched.

Rodon update

Left-hander Carlos Rodon will make a fourth minor-league rehab start Sunday with Class AAA Charlotte and might be back with the Sox next week.

Renteria wouldn’t confirm a timeline for Rodon’s return, but he said it has been nothing but good news since Rodon (offseason shoulder surgery) started rehabbing.

‘‘He’s looking very good,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘He’s sound, healthy, thank goodness. We’ll wait to see what the outing looks like, and then we’ll have a conversation. I don’t want to prematurely tell you that he’s going to be back. I want to make sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at.’’

Rodon threw 86 pitches in his third rehab start Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out eight in five scoreless innings. He has allowed one run in his three minor-league starts.