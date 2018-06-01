White Sox snap four-game skid with 8-3 victory against Brewers

The White Sox and Brewers took the field Friday night while at opposite ends of the baseball spectrum yet some sort of weird baseball anomaly continued between the teams.

The Sox, sporting the fewest wins in the American League, topped a Brewers team with the most victories in the National League 8-3 in front of a chilled crowd of 20,004 at Guaranteed Rate Field. For a Sox team that has a hard time beating anyone the last few seasons, it marked their 13th win over the Brewers in the teams’ last 16 meetings.

“I didn’t realize that–I think that’s a good thing,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said with a laugh after the game.

Tim Anderson’s two-run triple in the sixth inning was the big blow and the bullpen was brilliant as the Sox snapped a four-game losing skid overall to improve to 17-37. The Brewers dropped to 36-22.

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) is greeted by Adam Engel (15) after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in a baseball game Friday, June 1, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: CXS118

“The pitchers threw a heck of a game and we hitters did our thing,” said Anderson, who is batting .385 over his last seven games. “It’s definitely a great win.”

The Brewers raced to an early lead courtesy of Ryan Braun’s two-run home run in the first inning and a sacrifice fly by Hernan Perez in the third. The Sox tied it in the bottom half of the third on a run-scoring single by Charlie Tilson, who then scored on an error by Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw, and an RBI single by Yoan Moncada.

In the sixth, Omar Narvaez followed Anderson’s triple with an RBI single to make it 6-3. Yolmer Sanchez and Daniel Palka each knocked in runs in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Hector Santiago started for the Sox and yielded three runs on five hits with five walks and a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings. Chris Volstad, Luis Avilan, Bruce Rondon and Nate Jones held the Brewers hitless the rest of the way. Avilan got the win.

“I didn’t have a great start but offensively we did a good job (and) pitching-wise coming out of the pen we did a really good job,” Santiago said. “Good day all around for us.”

FUTURE WATCH

With the MLB Draft set for Monday, Sox director of amateur scouting Nick Hostetler is finalizing the team’s rankings. Hostetler said the Sox plan on selecting the best player available with the No. 4 pick.

“That’s the plan,” Hostetler said. “When you’re picking this high, you have to. If you start worrying about position (or) you start worrying about what we have … you’re going to do yourself an injustice. We have to go with the best player, the guy that we feel has the best toolset, has the biggest ceiling and is going to help us win here.”

HONORED

Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was named the Sox Minor League Player of the Month for May while right-hander Blake Battenfield was Pitcher of the Month.

Jiménez batted .374 with six home runs and 25 RBIs over 26 games with Class-AA Birmingham.

Battenfield went 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA over five starts with Class-A Kannapolis.