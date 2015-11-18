White Sox’ Buddy Bell wins player development award

White Sox vice president and assistant general manager Buddy Bell was named the 2015 recipient of the Sheldon “Chief” Bender Award, presented annually by Minor League Baseball for distinguished service in player development.

Bell, who has served as Sox assistant general manager since 2013, oversees the club’s player development system. He previously served as vice president of player development and special assignments in 2012, director of player development from 2009-11 and director of minor-league operations in 2008 and from 1991-93. Sox minor-league affiliates have won five league championships during Bell’s tenure: Arizona League White Sox in 2015, AA Birmingham in 2013 and 1993 and Advanced Rookie Great Falls in 2011 and 2008.

Bell will receive the award on December 6 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tenn.

Said Sox GM Rick Hahn: “On behalf of the entire Chicago White Sox organization, I want to congratulate Buddy on receiving the prestigious Sheldon “Chief” Bender Award from Minor League Baseball. Throughout his decade-plus time directing our player development system, Buddy has served as a tremendous leader for our entire staff of coordinators, instructors, managers, coaches and players. Buddy has made a lasting impact on the careers and lives of so many players. As Buddy transitioned his career from uniform to a front office role, Chief Bender served as one of his early mentors, so it is wholly appropriate that Buddy is recognized today for continuing Bender’s legacy of excellence in player development.”

The Bender Award is named for the long-time front office executive and consultant who spent 39 years with the Cincinnati Reds.