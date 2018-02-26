White Sox’ Burger suffers left Achilles tendon injury

GLENDALE, Arz. — Third baseman Jake Burger, the White Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2017, left the team’s Cactus League game against the Oakland A’s Tuesday with an Achilles tendon injury.

Burger went down in a heap about 60-feet up the first-base line while running out a routine ground ball to third baseman Sheldon Neuse. Clutching his lower left leg, he remained down and for a few minutes before being helped up and led to a cart.

The Sox said he is being evaluated and his status will be updated Tuesday.

Burger, 6-4, 220 pounds, doubled and scored in the second inning. He tripled against the Mariners Saturday and has three hits in six at-bats this spring.

Before the game, the Sox said that outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 4 prospect in baseball, has a sore left knee. Jimenez hasn’t played since Friday, but took part in hitting drills Tuesday and is not expected to be out long. Outfield prospect Micker Adolfo was diagnosed with a sprained UCL on his (right) throwing arm in camp and will be restricted to hitting drills and designated hitter duty for the near future.

“We’re being very, very cautious with him,” manager Rick Renteria said.

“As soon as we get a nice feel for where he’s at and when he feels comfortable we’ll start inserting him into the lineup.”

Jimenez said the injury is not serious. He did not have an MRI.

Burger was selected 11th in the June Draft. He is ranked No. 7 among Sox prospects by Baseball America.