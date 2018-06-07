White Sox call up left-hander Xavier Cedeno from Charlotte

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox purchased the contract of veteran left-hander pitcher Xavier Cedeno from Class AAA Charlotte Thursday morning. Cedeno takes the roster spot of lefty Aaron Bummer, who was optioned to Charlotte Wednesday night.

Cedeno has pitched to a 1.25 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 20 appearances with Charlotte. He was signed as free agent on January 26. He has allowed four walks.

Cedeno has gone 8-7 with a 3.98 ERA over parts of seven major-league seasons with Houston (2011-13), Washington (2013-15) and Tampa Bay (2015-17). ado in the 31st round of the 2004 draft.

Bummer, who made the opening day roster, was is 0-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 26 relief appearances.

Xavier Cedeno throws during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Sox close out a four-game series against the Twins today at 12:10 p.m.