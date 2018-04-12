White Sox call up veteran lefty Chris Volstad, move Carlos Rodon to 60-day DL

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after optioning right-handed reliever Gregory Infante to Class AAA Charlotte, the White Sox announced the call-up of right-hander Chris Volstad to replace Infante on the 40-man roster.

The 31-year-old Volstad, who stands a towering 6-8, began the season in Charlotte despite having allowed zero earned runs in 14 innings, over eight appearances, in spring training. He has 137 major-league appearances — 125 of them starts — with the Marlins (2008-11), Cubs (2012), Rockies (2013), Pirates (2015) and White Sox (2017). Presumably, Volstad could serve the Sox in long relief or, if needed, as a starter.

Also, left-handed starter Carlos Rodon was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. The 25-year-old will continue rehabilitation on his left shoulder and be eligible for reinstatement from the DL as soon as May 28.