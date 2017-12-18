White Sox’ Carlos Rodon jokes about getting call for another drug test

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon was subjected to another drug test, according to his Twitter on Monday.

Rodon wrote that he’s in Kansas hunting when he received a call about getting drug tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodon, 25, appeared to oblige with the league’s request and said he’d meet the person monitoring the screening at Subway, citing that he didn’t want to let anyone know where his “honey hole” was.

The person facilitating the drug test said he “felt uncomfortable doing it there because of the people,” Rodon tweeted.

Carlos Rodon had the perfect response to a person facilitating a drug test for him. | Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Rodon had the perfect clap back.

“Bro, I have to pee in front of you,” he wrote. “What do you mean YOUUU feel uncomfortable?”

Rodon appeared to be in good spirits as he added two laughing emojis at the end of the tweet.

So I'm in Kansas hunting. I get a call for ANOTHER drug test. I tell him to meet me at Subway(No one can know my honey hole)… he said he felt uncomfortable doing it there because of people. Bro, I have to pee infront of you what do you mean YOUUU feel uncomfortable.🤣🤣 — Carlos Rodón (@Carlos_Rodon55) December 18, 2017

Rodon had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September and could miss the beginning of next season. He went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA last season.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney