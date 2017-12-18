White Sox’ Carlos Rodon jokes about getting call for another drug test

Baseball 12/18/2017, 04:18pm
Madeline Kenney
email

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon was subjected to another drug test, according to his Twitter on Monday.

Rodon wrote that he’s in Kansas hunting when he received a call about getting drug tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodon, 25, appeared to oblige with the league’s request and said he’d meet the person monitoring the screening at Subway, citing that he didn’t want to let anyone know where his “honey hole” was.

The person facilitating the drug test said he “felt uncomfortable doing it there because of the people,” Rodon tweeted.

Carlos Rodon had the perfect response to a person facilitating a drug test for him. | Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Rodon had the perfect clap back.

“Bro, I have to pee in front of you,” he wrote. “What do you mean YOUUU feel uncomfortable?”

Rodon appeared to be in good spirits as he added two laughing emojis at the end of the tweet.

Rodon had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September and could miss the beginning of next season. He went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA last season.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

A nightmare night out for Lincoln Park woman who met a man at a bar – Chicago Sun-Times
Cancer treatments and chemotherapy can't stop Blackhawks' Eddie Olczyk
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Mirotic the best player on the floor — again — in team's sixth straight win |
Education funding, Amazon touted in Rauner's top 10 accomplishments