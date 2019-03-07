White Sox’ Carlos Rodon makes second start of spring
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon makes his second start of the spring Thursday when the White Sox host the Brewers in a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch.
Rodon is the favorite to be the White Sox starter Opening Day on March 28 in Kansas City. In his first Cactus League start against the Rockies, he left a slider in the middle of the strike zone and gave up a three-run homer to Pat Valaika in the second inning. Around that frame, he pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one over his three innings of work.
Rodon has never started an opener.
“It would be pretty cool,” Rodon said. “But it’s something that has to be earned.”
Here is the Sox lineup for the Brewers, who also have a B game Thursday morning:
Jon Jay RF
Yoan Moncada 3B
Jose Abreu DH
Yonder Alonso 1B
James McCann C
Leury Garcia CF
Eloy Jimenez LF
Tim Anderson SS
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Carlos Rodon P