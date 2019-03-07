White Sox’ Carlos Rodon makes second start of spring

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon makes his second start of the spring Thursday when the White Sox host the Brewers in a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch.

Rodon is the favorite to be the White Sox starter Opening Day on March 28 in Kansas City. In his first Cactus League start against the Rockies, he left a slider in the middle of the strike zone and gave up a three-run homer to Pat Valaika in the second inning. Around that frame, he pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one over his three innings of work.

Rodon has never started an opener.

“It would be pretty cool,” Rodon said. “But it’s something that has to be earned.”

Chicago White Sox's Carlos Rodon throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: AZMG1

Here is the Sox lineup for the Brewers, who also have a B game Thursday morning:

Jon Jay RF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu DH

Yonder Alonso 1B

James McCann C

Leury Garcia CF

Eloy Jimenez LF

Tim Anderson SS

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Carlos Rodon P