White Sox’ Carlos Rodon: No excuses for September swoon

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched like a staff ace for a good stretch last season.

And then he faded toward the finish.

Fatigue?

Perhaps. But Rodon is not an excuse maker.

“I’m never going to blame it on being tired or any of that stuff,” Rodon said, talking with media for the first time at White Sox camp Friday. “It was for lack of a better term two horse– starts. That’s pretty much it.”

“I felt pretty strong. I just got my butt whooped.”

With a full offseason of rest going into his second season post-surgery, the hope is Rodon, 26, carries the endurance needed to be strong at the finish line.

Rodon said he enjoyed a good offseason. He and wife Ashley are expecting their first child this summer. And he felt like a normal pitcher for once.

“It felt like a normal year but it actually didn’t really feel like a normal year, because a normal year for me was going through an injury,” he said. “I had a great offseason. Got to be healthy and finally show up here healthy and have a healthy spring. So I’m excited.”

“Maybe with another year under his belt, or offseason and continuing to work, we get that gear back in full force,” pitcher coach Don Cooper said recently.

“He battles like a son of a gun. Another thing Carlos has is another gear. This is what I’m hoping for. He has another gear which means when he gets in trouble, he can go from 91-92 [mph] to 96-97, he can go up to that.”

As good as Rodon was during a nine-start stretch upon returning from shoulder surgery, his somewhat startling regression over his last six starts in September (9.22 ERA after a sub-2.00 ERA in July and August) gives pause, although not enough to threaten his place as the leading candidate to take the mound opening day in Kansas City. He lasted two innings and 1 1/3 in his final two outings against the Cubs and Twins.

“They stuck a metal object in his shoulder for crying out loud when they did surgery [in Sept. 2007],” Cooper said. “We were just hoping that went well, the rehab went well, and hopefully he would be back with us. Well, he was back with us. That all went perfectly. I think just going through that was great, and what he did in a short period of time, I thought it was solid.

“He pitched some great games against the top clubs.”

For Rodon, the key to success is simple, Cooper says. Get ahead early in the count, “because he’s got a high-riding fastball he can use and he’s got the slider from hell. With a little bit more strength, maybe both of those pitches are even stronger.”

Rodon likes the Sox’ young rotation. In year three of the team’s rebuild, he would expect progress.

“You have to understand we were a fairly young team last year,” he said. “What did we lose, 100 games? You can’t say it’s to be expected, but with the experience we have, it’s tough to contend.

“I never liked losing, but it’s something that we definitely learned from last year and hopefully this year we can use those lessons and put them into effect and have a better year.”