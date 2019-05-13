It’s official: White Sox’ Carlos Rodon to have Tommy John surgery

In news that was rather expected, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said left-hander Carlos Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

Hahn also said right-hander Nate Jones underwent flexor mass surgery Monday and is out for the season. The procedure was performed by James Andrews.

Rodon landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation on May 2, and spoke that day about the possibility of having Tommy John, the procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament. After a series of evaluations, the announcement was made Monday. Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

Rodon will be out until at least next June.

Carlos Rodon exits in the fourth inning of the first game of his last outing, May 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“I think he is at peace with it in terms of the road ahead of him,” Hahn said. “He knows it’s not going to be an easy rehab but at the same time it’s one that has a very, very high likelihood of success and one that should put him in a position to continue on and have a very, very promising career once he returns.”

There was more bad elbow news for the Sox. Top outfield prospect Micker Adolfo will have arthroscopic surgery on his right (throwing) elbow and miss the rest of the season. Adolfo, who had Tommy John surgery on the elbow last year, is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

Rodon, 26, was the Sox Opening Day starter, and pitched to a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season. He was limited to 20 starts last season after recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

Jones recorded a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances his season. His career has been marred by trips to the disabled list.

Meanwhile, rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez will begin his minor league rehab stint for Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday. Jimenez, who has a right high ankle sprain, is expected to return next Monday when the Sox open a seven-game road trip but a return when the team is at home playing the Blue Jays this weekend is not out of the question, Hahn said.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Hahn said. “He’s going to DH [Tuesday] for Charlotte. After that he’ll play part of the game in the field and then nine innings in the field and we’ll assess where he’s at then. At the very least he’ll be there Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday before we even consider what’s next for him. It shouldn’t take long.”

Between a three-day stay on the bereavement list and the injury, Jimenez has been limited to one plate appearance in the last 22 days.

“He’s been away from live pitching for a while,” Hahn said. “We need to get him his timing back as well.”