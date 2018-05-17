White Sox’ Carlos Rodon to make rehab start Saturday

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon continues to progress in his recovery after arthroscopic shoulder surgery and will make his first rehab start for Class A Kannapolis on Saturday, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.

“He’s been throwing in extended spring training, made a number of starts there and each have gone well,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the Sox opened a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Saturday’s start at Kannapolis will be the first of multiple rehab starts.”

Rodon’s last start for the Sox came on Sept. 2 last season. He was shut down with shoulder inflammation and made only 12 starts. He will be eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list May 28.

Rodon was 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 2017. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Rodon is 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA with 383 strikeouts in 373 2/3 innings in parts of three seasons with the Sox.

Carlos Rodon participates in a drill at the team's spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Rodon is expected to pitch about five innings, Hahn said, in his first start Saturday.

Hahn also added these injury updates:

*Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez had a setback and received a PRP injection and won’t throw for 10-14 days.

*Avisail Garcia is slowly progressing through a Grade 2 hamstring strain. “He will slowly continue to ramp up drills,” Hahn said. “We’re being cautious with how we ramp him up.”

*Outfield prospect Luis Robert (thumb) is ramping up baseball activity in extended spring training and is expected to participate in game action there by the end of the month, and “soon thereafter will likely join an affiliate likely in early June,” Hahn said. Robert will spend the bulk of his season at Winston-Salem but his starting point will depend on how many games he gets in at extended spring training, Hahn said.

*Right-hander Alec Hansen (forearm soreness) continues to progress and is throwing bullpens. “Right now he is just building,” Hahn said.

Contributing: Steve Greenberg