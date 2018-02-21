White Sox chairman got ball rolling on Duncan hire

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The hiring of Dave Duncan as a White Sox pitching consultant came from the top, general manager Rick Hahn said.

Generally regarded as one of the premier pitching coaches of his generation, Duncan — and former manager Tony La Russa – go way back with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, a White Sox owner since 1981. La Russa managed the 1983 Sox team that won the AL West Division, with Duncan as his pitching coach. He and Duncan were fired by Sox GM Ken Harrelson in 1986 and went on to win three World Series together with the Athletics and Cardinals.

”The opportunity came from Jerry having conversations with Dave and Tony La Russa at various points in he offseason,’’ Hahn said. “Jerry brought the idea to [vice president] Kenny [Williams] and I and Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] and we talked about it and it was unanimous –why would we pass on the opportunity to add one of the finest pitching instructors of our generation as another set of eyes to our organization?

Duncan, 72, the Sox pitching coach from 1983-86, will review and evaluate video of pitchers and pitching prospects and give feedback to various members in the organization.

Dave Duncan with the Cardinals in 2011. (AP)

Duncan, who lives in Tucson, Ariz., was a special assistant to the general manager/pitching consultant in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization the last four seasons. His 32-year tenure as a pitching coach with the Indians (1980-81), Mariners (1982), Sox (1983-86), A’s (1986-95) and Cardinals (1996-2011) is the longest tenure in baseball history.

“He and Coop and [bullpen coach Curt Hasler have talked a bunch as we’ve gotten ready for this camp and it’s going to continue as we get closer to the draft, use him on the amateur side as well as with our own minor leaguers, too,’’ Hahn said. We’d have been foolish to pass on adding [him].’’

LaRussa is a special assistant to Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski.