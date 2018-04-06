White Sox change Monday game to 1:10 p.m.

Anticipating cold weather, the White Sox changed the start time for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night to an afternoon start.

Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., the game has been moved to 1:10 p.m.

Parking lots will open to the general public at 11 a.m. and gates to the ballpark open at noon. Monday’s forecast looks bleak with a high of 39 and chance of snow and rain.

The Cubs home opener is also scheduled Monday afternoon, at 1:20 p.m. against the Pirates. The Sox played their home opener Thursday in snow and temperatures in the 30s.

The Sox also announced that fans holding used or unused tickets and parking coupons for the game Monday can redeem the tickets and coupons for a comparable ticket to any future Sox game, excluding the Cubs series, and based on availability.

Tickets to Monday’s game can be redeemed at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Monday game will be broadcast on Channel 9 and 720-AM.