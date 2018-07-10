White Sox Charities honors Pierzynski with bobblehead

A.J. Pierzynski remembers the last time the White Sox went to the postseason. It was 2008.

The catcher on that team and the 2005 World Series champs, now a team ambassador, stopped by U.S. Cellular Field to promote his bobblehead featuring Pierzynski’s bleach blonde hair in his memorable postgame celebration pose acknowledging fans after the 2008 “Blackout Game,’’ the AL Central tiebreaker against the Twins won by the Sox 1-0.

It was one of the most memorable games in recent Sox history.

It was for one of Pierzynski’s most memorable.

The A.J. Pierzynski bobblehead

“One game, everything on the line,’’ he said.

“The fans were really into it. It was on of the coolest experiences to walk out on the field and every person in the stands was in black. It was just something I had never seen before.’’

More than anything, it was about making the postseason.

“We hadn’t been there for a few years and the White Sox haven’t been back since,’’ Pierzynski said.

Yes indeed. Maybe they’ll get back some day.

“I like the direction they are in,’’ he said. “They need to keep going. It’s tough. These guys are thrust into the fire. You look around MLB right now and there are a lot of teams in the same spot. It’s all going to come down to who develops their players the quickest. The White Sox have a good staff and organization and are on the right track.’’