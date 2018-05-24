White Sox claim Garneau off waivers, move Gonzalez to 60-day DL

The White Sox claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Oakland Athletics Thursday and optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte. The club also transferred right-hander pitcher Miguel González (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list.

The addition of Garneau, 30, comes after catcher Welington Castillo received an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s drug policy, prompting the Sox to call up catcher Alfredo Gonzalez from Charlotte to back up new starter Omar Narvaez. Garneau hit .208 with two home runs and nine RBI with Class AAA Nashville this season. He has thrown out 10-of-24 of bases stealers.

Garneau hit .188 with two homers over 41 games between the Rockies and A’s last season. He has appeared in 87 major league games, hitting .192 and throwing out 38.5 percent of base stealers.

The Sox also promoted catcher Yermin Mercedes from high Class A Winston-Salem to Charlotte.

Dustin Garneau hits during a spring training baseball game for the Colorado Rockies against the Cubs, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP)

Charlotte catcher Kevan Smith, who shared time with Sox catcher Omar Narvaez last season, is currently out with a sore ankle.

The Sox’ top catching prospects, Zack Collins and Seby Zavala, are at AA Birmingham. Zavala (wrist) is on the DL.

Hahn said Smith and Zavala could be options in the coming weeks.

González, 33, has been on the disabled list since April 23 (retroactive to April 19) with right rotator cuff inflammation. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA (17 ER/12.1 IP) over three starts.

The Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.