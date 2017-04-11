White Sox claim OF Daniel Palka on waivers from Twins

The White Sox claimed corner outfielder Daniel Palka from the Twins, the club announced Saturday morning. Palka had been placed on waivers by the Twins.

The left-handed hitting Palka, 26, who hit 34 homers in the upper minor leagues in 2016, connected for 12 homers at Class AAA in 2017 while hitting to a .278/.330/.444 slash line over 362 plate appearances. He missed almost two months with a fractured left index finger.

Palka, who has no major league experience, was the Diamondbacks’ third-round draft pick in 2013. Arizona traded him to the Twins in 2015 for catcher-outfielder Chris Herrmann.

Palka is ranked No. 22 on the MLB.com list of Twins prospects. His 34 homers in 2016 ranked fourth in minor league baseball.

Daniel Palka hit 34 home runs in the minor leagues in 2016. (MLB.com)

The Sox 40-man roster is at 35.