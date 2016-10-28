White Sox claim Rymer Liriano off waivers

Outfielder Rymer Liriano, who missed the 2016 season after suffering multiple facial fractures from being hit by a pitch during spring training, was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from the Milwaukee Brewers Friday.

Liriano, 25, played in 38 games with the Padres in 2014, his only season in the major leagues, and batted .220. In 2015 at AAA El Paso, he batted .292 with 14 homers, 31 doubles, 18 stolen bases and a .383 on-base percentage.

Liriano, who was hit by a pitch in a Cactus League game on March 20, has played in four games in the Dominican Winter League. The 6-foot, 240-pounder was once a top 100 prospect. His primary position is right field.

The addition leaves the Sox’ 40-man roster at 40.