White Sox close out Cactus League season with win over Tribe

White Sox first baseman Yonder Alonso, right, scores behind Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

White Sox 7, Indians 3

The Sox (10-17-2) avoided the distinction of finishing with the worst record in the Cactus League by winning for the second day in a row, a mini ‘streak’ coinciding with Eloy Jimenez’ return to the starting lineup after signing a $43 million major league contract. Jimenez played left field and went 1-for-3 with a single scoring Yoan Moncada.

Lopez’ final tuneup

Rather than face an AL Central foe, Sox No. 2 starter Reynaldo Lopez pitched 2 2/3 innings against Royals minor leaguers, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Lopez walked nobody and struck out five, throwing 49 pitches. Closer Alex Colome gave up hits to both batters he face. Ian Hamilton, who might have made the Opening Day roster if not for an auto accident that delayed the start of his camp, looked close being ready by pitching one perfect inning.

A scare for Indians

While their top pitchers were working in minor league games, a squadron of Sox minor leaguers held the Indians to three runs. Lefty Sean Nolin, 29, pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and most notably was on the mound when the Indians’ Jose Ramirez fouled a pitch off his left knee and was taken off on a cart. X-Rays were negative.

Engel goes deep

Gold Glove candidate Adam Engel (.245 this spring), who might be on the bench Opening Day if Leury Garcia starts in center field against righty Brad Keller, hit his third homer of the spring. Garcia, who started in center, was 1-for-2 raising his average to .440

He’s back

Jon Jay (hip) returned to the lineup for the first time in 11 days, played four innings in right field and went 0-for-3.

On deck

Sox at Diamondbacks, Chase Field, 8:40, Ervin Santana vs. Luke Weaver