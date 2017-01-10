White Sox close out season with 3-1 loss to Indians

CLEVELAND – The White Sox won a little and accomplished a lot in 2017, which came to an end with their 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians, kings of the American League, Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Sox aspire to be the Indians, which is why they gave up on attempting every year to field teams just good enough to have a chance to contend, and went into full rebuild mode last offseason.

Year one couldn’t have gone much better. Manager Rick Renteria established a culture of team unity, big effort and striving to “play the game the right way” which he expects to carry over into 2018 and beyond. And the prospects acquired in December trades for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton came up from AAA Charlotte late in the year helping the team go 22-22 over their last 44 games, their best stretch of the season besides the 13-9 start when since traded-for-prospects Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera, David Robertson, Miguel Gonzalez and Anthony Swarzak were on the team.

“The way they’ve played in September,” tying a nice bow on a 67-95 season, was significant for Renteria, he said Sunday.

Chris Volstad delivers to Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis in the White Sox' final game of the season Sunday. Volstad gave up three runs in the first inning, then finished with five scoreless innings. (AP)

“We’ve defended well. With the starting pitching that came up from the system and all the guys that have kind of fit in the bullpen” after the midseason flurry of trades, Renteria said, the Sox were anything but patsies down the stretch.

“We certainly showed improvement,” Renteria said. “I think we showed some fight.”

Baby steps.

“They’ve all bought in, and they’ve all bought in to each other,’’ Renteria said. “That’s the best way I can put it.’’

September also served as a valuable evaluation month for the Sox front office and Renteria and his staff for next season. Second basemenYoan Moncada, the prized prospect acquired in the Sale trade, seemed to handle breaking balls better as he accumulated at-bats. Nicky Delmonico made a good impression at the plate while learning a new position in left field. Shortstop Tim Anderson, 24, signed to a $25 million extension during spring training, led the league in errors but finished well. All-Star Avisail Garcia finished well to hit .330, second in the AL behind MVP candidate Jose Altuve, forcing the Sox to consider him as a piece for their future.

The Sox had six pitchers on the list of candidates for the AL Rookie of the Month: Left-hander Aaron Bummer (0.96 ERA) and right-handers Carson Fulmer (1.64), Lucas Giolito (2.23), Gregory Infante (1.42), Reynaldo Lopez (4.10) and Juan Minaya (six saves).

Giolito and Lopez figure to open the 2018 season in the starting rotation, and Fulmer stands a good chance as well. Giolito, Lopez and Fulmer combined for 12 quality starts, an 8-4 record and 2.68 ERA over their last 16 starts.

“Our club is building towards a very positive future,’’ Renteria said.

Next season is too soon to contend, but as you’d expect, the players and Renteria won’t rule it out.

“We’re hungry,’’ said infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who batted .267 with 12 homers and finished third in wins above replacement behind Jose Abreu and Garcia.

While Garcia was the All-Star, Abreu was the MVP, holding off the Indians’ Jose Abreu to lead the AL in total bases with 336 while batting .304 and hitting 30-plus homers (33) and driving in 100 runs (102 RBI) for the fourth time in his four major league seasons. Abreu is the third player in history to begin his career with four or more consecutive seasons of 25 homers and 100 RBI, joining Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols. He also established career highs in runs, hits, doubles and triples and made advances as a team leader.

Right-hander Chris Volstad walked the first three batters he faced and gave up three runs in the first inning, then settled down and strung together five scoreless innings. Catcher Rob Brantly homered to right against Chris Tomlin for the Sox’ only run.