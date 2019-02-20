Cubs, White Sox spring training report: Time to move on from Manny Machado

Infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. | Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

White Sox players have no ill feelings toward Manny Machado, who agreed Monday to a deal with the Padres over the Sox. If anything, it seems they’re relieved that the Machado madness is over.

“[Bleep] yeah,” shortstop Tim Anderson said to reporters when asked if he is happy the decision was made. “[Bleep]. Maybe ya’ll can stop asking me now.”

Machado picked the Padres’ 10-year, $300 million offer which included a opt out after five years over the reported Sox’ offer of $250 million over eight years with incentives and vesting options that could’ve taken it up to $350 million.

Anderson believes Machado’s absence won’t define the Sox this season.

Meanwhile, Machado to the Padres just made the National League a lot more interesting.

With the acquisition of Machado, the Padres kickstarted their transition from tankers to contenders. It appears now the only team left tanking in the NL is the Marlins.

Before Jed Hoyer came to the Cubs, he was the general manager of the Padres. Here’s what he thinks of the small market team signing a marquee free agent to a record-setting contract and what it means for the rest of the NL.

White Sox react to Machado news

Once again a key Sox prospect is out with an injury.

Outfielder Luis Basabe, whom MLB Pipeline ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Sox system, broke the hamate bone in his left wrist and will have surgery that will sidelined him four to six weeks.

For those of you (like me) who don’t know what the hamate bone, it’s the small one located near the pinky and index finger joints.

Basabe joins the list of other injured prospects, which includes Michael Kopech (Tommy John surgery), Eloy Jimenez (knee, adductor), Luis Robert (thumb, knee, hamstring), Jake Burger (ruptured Achilles tendon) along with several others.

Read what Rick Renteria had to say about the latest blow to the Sox rebuild.

Rick Hahn statement pic.twitter.com/hTbFgM5loI — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 19, 2019

Darvish threw live BP. (“Looked good,” Maddon said)

Then signed autographs: pic.twitter.com/VwNZ6bTQL1 — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 20, 2019

White Sox twitter reax to tough loss vs. Padres today. pic.twitter.com/KAKC1h4SLC — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 20, 2019

Samardzija on Bochy: “He’s just a dying breed. Unfortunately after this you’re going to have 30 puppets out there.” pic.twitter.com/hMoVynyusn — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 19, 2019